Shehu Sani knocks Nigerian politicians for over obsession with power

Former Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani, has flayed the widening circle of power-hungry politicians jostling for one political position or the other in 2023.

The former Senator accused them of being selfish and unconcerned about the lots of the Nigerian masses in the face of festering insecurity ravaging most parts of the country.

Sani, who reacted via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, condemned the swelling camp of presidential aspirants who had obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms with N100 million naira.

According to the former Senator, politicians should be bothered about the safety of Nigerians and ways to rescue a number of others kidnapped by bandits.

It would be recalled that the notorious attack of Kaduna-bound train rendered some Nigerians killed and a number of others kidnapped. Till now, the victims have not been rescued.

Similarly, cases of mass killings in Zamfara and others have attracted fear as government has not come up with any tangible solutions.

Reacting, Sani said that all these should preoccupy the minds of Nigeria’s political class who were rather immersed in the business of self-centered political activities.

He wrote: “The attention of the political class is on the delegates, the excos and the forms and not on the forty persons slaughtered in Kaduna last week, the fifty persons massacred in Zamfara this week or the train and other hostages in captivity.”

