Shehu Sani laments, says Kaduna now hub of kidnapping in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Senator that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has bemoaned the rate of banditry in the state, stating that it had been turned into a hub.

Sani made this disclosure via a tweet on Saturday, March 27, in response to the abduction of some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that no fewer than eight RCCG members were kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State on Friday evening, while on transit along Kachia Road in the southern part of the state.

Sani tweeted: “The report of the kidnapping of RCCG members along Kachia Road in Kaduna is yet another tragedy. Bandits have turned our state into their hub. Before one kidnap is resolved, another one is unfolding. Humans have become preys. On entry, you meet their snare, on exit you meet their ambush.”

