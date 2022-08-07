Politics
Shehu Sani lampoons governors for asking Buhari to sack civil servants above 50 years
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a suggestion by state governors that Presidential Muhammadu Buhari should sack civil servants over 50 years of age.
The governors had in a meeting with the President last month made the proposal as a way to forestall imminent economic collapse in the country.
The governors also wanted the Federal Government to raise taxes across boards as well as levy anyone earning N30,000 and above monthly.
Read also:Insecurity: Shehu Sani knocks ‘weak Buhari’ for sticking with underperforming political appointees, others
The proposal also urged the government to implement the updated Stephen Oronsaye Report, suggesting merger and shutdown of agencies and parastatals duplicated functions to address bureaucratic inefficiency and reduce the cost of governance.
The ex-lawmaker, who reacted to the suggestion via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, challenged the governors on the move, asking them to start relieving themselves since most of them were older than their presumed age.
“The Governors want Buhari to sack civil servants that are over fifty years of age; they should have start from themselves since all of them are over fifty”, the tweet read.
