Shehu Sani loses PDP guber primary

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, has lost the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state.

The PDP governorship primaries were conducted on Wednesday across the country.

Speaking on the outcome of the election via a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, the former aspirant congratulated Isah Ashiru, a former House of Representatives member, who won the ticket to contest in 2023.

The tweet read: “The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries have been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.

“I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward.”

