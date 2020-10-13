Shehu Sani mocks Buhari’s nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC Commissioner

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has mocked the move by President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate Lauretta Onochie, his personal assistant on Social Media as a Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shehu Sani who was reacting to the development on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday said that the last Senate led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki would have rejected her nomination.

According to the former lawmaker, the current Senate led by Ahmad Lawan cannot reject Onochie’s nomination by President Buhari.

Shehu Sani wrote: “Lawan Senate can’t reject her, if it were Saraki Senate she wouldn’t near the gate lai lai, when she sees Dino face.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said Buhari submitted Onochie’s name to the Senate for Screening and subsequent confirmation.

Onochie’s name and three others were contained in a letter Buhari forwarded to the Nigerian Senate, urging the lawmakers to approve their nomination as INEC commissioners.

The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan read the letter during the plenary of the lawmakers on Tuesday.

Other names in the list apart from Onchie who hails from Delta State are Professor Mohammed Sani, Katsina; Professor Kunle Ajayi, Ekiti and Seidu Ahmed, Jigawa.

