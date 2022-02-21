Shehu Sani mocks Tinubu over message to youths

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to comments credited to former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, allegedly asking youths to wait for their turn to aspire for leadership positions in the country.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who has not hidden his personal ambition to become Nigeria’s president in 2023, was quoted as telling the youths to wait for the elders to finish their turns before aspiring to the presidency.

Speaking when he visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi at his palace on Sunday as part of his consultations, Tinubu reportedly asked youths to create room for elderly people to see out their turns.

“You won’t allow the elderly ones to pass and you haven’t become president. What if you become president, will you chase us out of town?” Tinubu asked.

“You will grow old and become president. But I will become the president first,” he said.

While reacting to the comments by Tinubu on Monday, Sani said the APC chieftain was taking the youths for granted which is a negation of the #NotTooYoungToRun movement.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Sani said:

“By the time the youths waited for Baba and waited for Jagaban to finish their tenures, they have become elders themselves,” Sani wrote.

