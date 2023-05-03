Shehu Sani mocks Wike, says gov’s invite to Tinubu for projects commissioning a ‘mark of desperation’

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has mocked Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for inviting President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to commission a road project in Port Harcourt.

Sani, on Wednesday, wrote on his verified Twitter handle that Wike’s desperation to get into the good books of the incoming president was the only reason that he decided to ground economic, social and educational activities in the state by declaring a public holiday and ordering the closure of shops and businesses for the visit of Tinubu.

Wike had, in a statewide broadcast, declared Wednesday May 3, as public holiday over Tinubu’s two-day visit to the state to inaugurate the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and a new Magistrate Courts Complex in the state.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-elect on this historic visit,” he said.

“Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en masse to receive our President-elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Eeect rousingly.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

“I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”

But while reacting to the announcement, Sani said the action was a “mark of desperation for favour and accommodation.”

“Commissioning a project is a mark of a great achievement. Kudos,” Sani wrote.

“But grounding the economic, social and educational activities of the state for that purpose is a mark of desperation for favour and accommodation by a lickspittle. Tinubu can say no to that or else it becomes the norm,” he added.

