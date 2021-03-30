Shehu Sani moves for release of kidnapped Kaduna students, RCCG members, meets Sheik Gumi | Ripples Nigeria

A former senator that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi in his Kaduna residence, in a bid to secure the release of the victims of the recent abductions in the state.

Ripples Nigeria reported that about 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando in the Igabi LGA of the state, were kidnapped on March 11 by bandits, who in their large numbers invaded the school located opposite the Nigerian Defence Academy along the Kaduna International Airport road.

Similarly, Ripples Nigeria reported that some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Friday, March 26, were also allegedly abducted by armed bandits on their way to Kafachan for a church programme tagged, “let us go a fishing.”

The parents of the abducted students had also on Monday, met with Gumi asking him to wade into the matter for the students to be released.

During the meeting with Sen Sani, Gumi assured the former lawmaker that arrangements were ongoing for the release of the students and members of RCCG.

He acknowledged that the parents of the students had met him over the matter, noting that all that can be done had been done as regards the students.

“As for the college students, we have done all we can do. In fact, I had a meeting with the parents of the kidnapped students, sequel to their meeting with the government. I showed them what the problem was and they went to visit the government and returned.”

Gumi noted that he was not a negotiator for bandits, as he always ensured that government officials were present in his previous discussions with bandits in the forests, before the Federal Government issued the shoot at sight order.

“As for the college students, we are making arrangements for them through a contact to see how these problems can be solved. The case has been referred to someone (name withheld) and he’s doing his best,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sani urged the cleric not to be discouraged by some utterances from Nigerians.

“I am one of the Nigerians passionate about bringing an end to insecurity in the country and I will not relent. I beg you not to retreat from whatever effort you are putting in place.

“We cannot also defeat people until we understand them and win some of them over. So do not be discouraged by words and lack of recognition from Nigerians. A mother whose child is in the hands of kidnappers will simply want their release at all costs.

“I call on you to use the privilege, the opportunity and the power which God has personally endowed you with to help free the 39 Afaka forestry college students and the RCCG members in captivity,” Sani said.

