 Shehu Sani moves for release of kidnapped Kaduna students, RCCG members, meets Sheik Gumi | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Shehu Sani moves for release of kidnapped Kaduna students, RCCG members, meets Sheik Gumi

Published

1 hour ago

on

Shehu Sani says Buhari’s govt is deceitful about restructuring

A former senator that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi in his Kaduna residence, in a bid to secure the release of the victims of the recent abductions in the state.

Ripples Nigeria reported that about 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando in the Igabi LGA of the state, were kidnapped on March 11 by bandits, who in their large numbers invaded the school located opposite the Nigerian Defence Academy along the Kaduna International Airport road.

Similarly, Ripples Nigeria reported that some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Friday, March 26, were also allegedly abducted by armed bandits on their way to Kafachan for a church programme tagged, “let us go a fishing.”

The parents of the abducted students had also on Monday, met with Gumi asking him to wade into the matter for the students to be released.

During the meeting with Sen Sani, Gumi assured the former lawmaker that arrangements were ongoing for the release of the students and members of RCCG.

He acknowledged that the parents of the students had met him over the matter, noting that all that can be done had been done as regards the students.

Read also: Shehu Sani laments, says Kaduna now hub of kidnapping in Nigeria

“As for the college students, we have done all we can do. In fact, I had a meeting with the parents of the kidnapped students, sequel to their meeting with the government. I showed them what the problem was and they went to visit the government and returned.”

Gumi noted that he was not a negotiator for bandits, as he always ensured that government officials were present in his previous discussions with bandits in the forests, before the Federal Government issued the shoot at sight order.

“As for the college students, we are making arrangements for them through a contact to see how these problems can be solved. The case has been referred to someone (name withheld) and he’s doing his best,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sani urged the cleric not to be discouraged by some utterances from Nigerians.

“I am one of the Nigerians passionate about bringing an end to insecurity in the country and I will not relent. I beg you not to retreat from whatever effort you are putting in place.

“We cannot also defeat people until we understand them and win some of them over. So do not be discouraged by words and lack of recognition from Nigerians. A mother whose child is in the hands of kidnappers will simply want their release at all costs.

“I call on you to use the privilege, the opportunity and the power which God has personally endowed you with to help free the 39 Afaka forestry college students and the RCCG members in captivity,” Sani said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Latest50 seconds ago

Which Premier League players are paid the most?

Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
Sports38 mins ago

JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19

Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports4 hours ago

MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa...
Sports13 hours ago

Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue

Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...
Sports19 hours ago

RACIST ABUSE: Bale wants more players to boycott social media in protest

Wales and on-loan Tottenham striker, Gareth Bale has called upon footballers across the globe to take a stand against racist...

Latest Tech News

Tech14 hours ago

UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria

Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Latest18 hours ago

Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Latest4 days ago

Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Latest5 days ago

Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Tech6 days ago

Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase

The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...