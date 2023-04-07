Politics
Shehu Sani: Obi supporters are nothing close to fascists
The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has countered Wole Soyinka’s characterization of Peter Obi’ supporters as fascists.
While responding to the barrage of attacks hurled on him by OBIdients following his condemnation of Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed’s controversial interview with Channels TV, Soyinka had in a statement on Friday described Obi’s supporters as fascists.
Soyinka said: “A climate of fear is being generated. The refusal to entertain corrective criticism, even differing perspectives of the same position has become a badge of honour and certificate of commitment.
“What is at stake, ultimately is – Truth, and at a most elementary level of social regulation: when you are party to a conflict, you do not attempt to intimidate the arbiter, attempt to dictate the outcome, or impugn, without credible cause, his or her neutrality even before hearing has commenced. That is a ground rule of just proceeding. Short of this, Truth remains permanently elusive.”
Sani, who responded to the claim in a tweet, insisted Obi’s supporters were not fascists as the literary luminary had argued.
The former lawmaker recalled the maltreatment of those opposed to the ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari in the northern parts of Nigeria some years back.
READ ALSO: Soyinka responds to OBIdients’ criticisms, calls them ‘fascists’
He insisted the post-election agitation in the country was indicative of major achievement in Nigeria’s democracy.
“In 2011, any northerner opposed to the ambition of Buhari was considered an infidel. After the elections, mobs resorted to violence & invaded the homes of members of the PDP & killed their family members & burned down their houses. If those were not fascists, Peter’s guys are not.
“The criticisms against the outcome of the general elections remains peaceful & civil. A major achievement in our democratic history that we are failing to appreciate. Yes, it’s not quiet & it is never going to be quiet. If it’s quiet then it’s not democracy.”
