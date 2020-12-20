Shehu Sani outlines ways Nigerian govt can secure schools in the North

The former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has outlined ways by which the Federal Government of Nigeria can secure schools in the Northern part of the country.

Shehu Sani who was reacting to the abduction, and eventual release of students of Government Science Secondary Schools in Kankara, Katsina State, in a series of tweets, said that one of the ways to stem the attack of kidnappers is to abolish boarding schools in rural areas.

According to Shehu Sani, the idea of creating a special security unit for schools, build perimeter walls around schools is also another way of warding off bandits and kidnappers alike.

Shehu Sani wrote; “How to protect Schools in Northern Nigeria; Abolish boarding schools in rural areas, drill students and teachers on emergency security measures.

“Create a special security unit for schools, build perimeter walls around schools, install CCTV and alarm systems in schools, intensify prayers,” Shehu Sani’s tweet concluded.

