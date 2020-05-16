Shehu Sani questions how Nigeria is succeeding with COVID-19 treatment while others are failing

A former member of the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has questioned why Nigeria seemed to be succeeding in the treatment of COVID-19 pandemic patients while others are failing and falling.

The former lawmaker was reacting to revelations by discharged COVID-19 patients, including High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and RayPower Radio stations.

It would be recalled that Dokpesi had raised questions in a video circulated online about the Nigerian COVID-19, asking when had COVID-19 become synonymous with malaria.

According to Dokpesi and his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, who was also confirmed positive for the virus and already discharged, they were treated with malaria drugs.

The senior Dokpesi also alluded to the fact that some of those who were later declared COVID-19 positive had earlier been declared to be having large dose of malaria parasites by some of the best laboratories in Abuja.

Reacting to the revelations from the Dokpesi family and other recovered patients, including the Governor of Bauchi State and Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who all said they were treated with malaria drugs, Sani wondered why Nigeria seemed to be succeeding in the use of these drugs to tackle the dreaded COVID-19 while other nations were failing.

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and many others who went into Isolation revealed that they were treated with chloroquine, fully recovered and discharged.

“How come we are succeeding and countries with advanced medical systems are failing and falling to the same virus? What is happening?” he tweeted.

Earlier in his series of tweets, the former lawmaker said: “Treated and discharged, treated and discharged. Why are we really too scared and panicky about what we can easily treat and discharge within days, if actually what we are treating and discharging is the same thing that is scaring us?

“And why is the World not taking notice of us but Madagascar?”

