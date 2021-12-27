Shehu Sani reacts to Primate Ayodele’s prediction that Nigeria won’t win AFCON

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to primate Elijah Ayodele’s prediction that Nigeria will not win the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, had predicted that Nigeria’s Super Eagles would not win the AFCON which begins on January 9th 2022 in Cameroon.

In a tweet on Sani’s verified Twitter account on Monday, Sani mocked Ayodele for predicting that Nigeria would lose without also predicting which country would win the AFCON.

“My Brother Primate Ayodele prophesied that the Super Eagles would not win the AFCON, but he refused to predict which country would win.”

READ ALSO: ﻿Nigerian politicians fear western sanctions more than local laws —Sen Sani

Ayodele, who is famous for his annual predictions also claimed that his prediction of Gernot Rohr’s dismissal as coach of the Super Eagles came true.

“I’ve been saying it since July, before the removal of the Super Eagles coach (Gernot Rohr), and now that they’re going for the Nations Cup, Nigeria can’t win,” he said.

“They won’t be able to lift the cup; they’ll give it their all, but they won’t be able to succeed because they’ll be eased out technically.”

Ayodele also stated that the Super Eagles would qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, but he did not specify how far they would advance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now