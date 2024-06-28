Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai in cryptic tweet

The travails of the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, where he sought an order from the Federal High Court in Kaduna to quash the report of the state House of Assembly indicting him of N432bn theft, has drawn jibes from Sen. Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly.

El-Rufai had, on Wednesday, filed a suit through his lawyer, A.U. Mustapha, alleging that the Assembly breached his right to a fair hearing by not inviting him in the course of the probe.

He therefore, urged the court to declare the report of the Assembly’s ad hoc committee indicting it null and void.

The suit was sequel to the State Assembly’s ad hoc committee set up to investigate all finances, loans and contracts awarded under El-Rufai which had on June 5, 2024, indicted the ex-governor and some of his appointees of siphoning N423bn state funds.

Sani while reacting to El-Rufai’s resort to using the court to stop the probe, said the former governor is now running to the court whose injunctions he had flouted several times when he was a Minister of the FCT as well as his time as governor.

READ ALSO:El’Rufai sues Kaduna Assembly for probing how N432bn state funds was spent

In a cryptic post on his X handle on Thursday, Sani, without directly mentioning El-Rufai’s name, said:

“The man who defied court orders and demolished the houses and shops of people is now seeking justice in the court.

“The man who defied court orders and seized people’s lands and shared it to others is now seeking justice in the court.

“The man who defied court orders and retrenched thousands of civil servants and teachers is now seeking justice in the court.

“The man who defied court orders and refused to pay compensation to his victims is now seeking justice in the court.

“The man who incapacitated and impoverished judges in his state is now seeking justice from the courts.

“The man who arrested journalists and people expressing their opinions on social media is now seeking justice from the court.

“The man with a known history of disobedience to the rule of law and contempt against judges, judgments and the Judiciary is now seeking justice from the same institution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now