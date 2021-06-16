Shehu Sani slams Northern clerics for refusing to criticise Buhari’s govt on insecurity

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday accused northern clerics of “hypocrisy” on their handling of the country’s worsening insecurity.

Sani, who defied the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter, took to the microblogging platform to compare the clerics’ approach to national issues under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s government and the current administration.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Buhari orders police, military to be ruthless

Many Nigerians had accused clerics in the northern part of the country of prolonged silence on the Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen attacks, and banditry which had killed hundreds of Nigerians and displaced several others in the last four years.

He wrote: “Under GEJ, our northern clerics prayed and cursed the leaders and spared the terrorists; under PMB, our northern clerics prayed and cursed the terrorists and spared the leaders; one God, one people, two governments, and two prayers.”

