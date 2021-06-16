Politics
Shehu Sani slams Northern clerics for refusing to criticise Buhari’s govt on insecurity
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday accused northern clerics of “hypocrisy” on their handling of the country’s worsening insecurity.
Sani, who defied the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter, took to the microblogging platform to compare the clerics’ approach to national issues under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s government and the current administration.
READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Buhari orders police, military to be ruthless
Many Nigerians had accused clerics in the northern part of the country of prolonged silence on the Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen attacks, and banditry which had killed hundreds of Nigerians and displaced several others in the last four years.
He wrote: “Under GEJ, our northern clerics prayed and cursed the leaders and spared the terrorists; under PMB, our northern clerics prayed and cursed the terrorists and spared the leaders; one God, one people, two governments, and two prayers.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....