Shehu Sani slams politicians for peddling lies about sacked Abuja mosque Imam

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday slammed politicians for spreading lies about the former Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Central Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Muhammad Khalid.

The mosque committee had on Saturday suspended the cleric for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s insecurity.

In the sermon delivered on Saturday, the Sheikh slammed Buhari for allowing insecurity to fester in Nigeria.

He also advised Nigerians not to vote for politicians that cared little about their safety and general wellbeing in the 2023 general elections.

Khalid said: “And I will advise Nigerians not to go out and vote for anybody in the 2023 elections since that is the only language the government understands.”

He was eventually sacked on Monday for not showing remorse after his suspension by the church hierarchy.

Many politicians later claimed that the cleric was sacked for asking Nigerians to boycott next year’s elections.

Sani, who reacted to the claim on Twitter, slammed politicians and other Nigerians supporting the cleric’s sack.

He stressed that Khalid’s message was unambiguous.

The ex-lawmaker wrote: “Sheikh Nuru Khalid contextually told the people to conditionally ask political leaders what they have done about insecurity before seeking their votes, and the lie they are spreading against the Sheikh is that he was calling for the boycott of the 2023 elections.”

