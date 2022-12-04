Shehu Sani tackles Nigerian govt for ruling out debt relief

A former federal lawmaker from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has lampooned the Federal Government for ruling out debt cancellation or restructuring.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had said on Thursday in Abuja Nigeria was comfortable paying off its humongous debts.

She said: “We don’t have any need to restructure, our debt management strategy is being followed closely. We provide in our budgets, provision for debt service and it’s taken as first line charge. We haven’t defaulted on any loan – local or external.

“We have projections of meeting our debts obligation in the short and medium terms. We’re comfortable in terms of our ability to pay our debts. So, we’re not going for any debt relief and we’re not going for any debt restructuring.”

The minister’s position contradicted that of President Muhammadu Buhari who solicited debt relief for the developing nations during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Sani, who reacted to Ahmed’s submission on his Twitter handle on Sunday, accused the Nigerian government of showing empty arrogance on the matter.

He wrote: “At the September 77th UN General Assembly in New York, President Buhari begged for debt forgiveness. Back at home, the Finance Minster is saying we don’t need debt forgiveness. Begging abroad and boasting at home.”

