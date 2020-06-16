SHEHU SANI TO GOVS: Consider health of students before reopening of schools

A former Kaduna State lawmaker, Shehu Sani has told state governors to consider the health of students in congested public institutions before deciding to reopen schools across the federation.

Sani who was reacting in a post on his Twitter page on Tuesday to plans by some state governors to reopen schools despite increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, advised states rushing to reopen schools to apply caution.

The former lawmaker wrote: “States in a rush to reopen schools should seriously consider the lives of the multitude of children in congested public school.”

Sani further expressed disappointment over the continuous neglect of the use of face masks and social distancing by Nigerians despite the increasing number of cases recorded daily.

“It’s a fact today; many people have completely ignored face masks & social distancing since the lifting of the lockdown. No lessons learnt,” he added.

