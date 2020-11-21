Shehu Sani urges ASUU to consider Nigerian govt’s offer, suspend strike

The former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has commended the Federal Government over its latest effort to pacify the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The federal government had on Friday exempted the varsity lecturers from enrollment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of Friday’s meeting with the ASUU leadership in Abuja, said federal government had agreed to pay the striking lecturers through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System until the union’s preferred payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) was ready for usage.

He added that the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) has offered to release N40 billion or in the alternative, N35 billion to be shared by all the registered trade unions in the universities after providing necessary evidence of having earned the allowance.

Sani, who reacted to the development on his official Twitter handle, urged ASUU to suspend the prolonged industrial action.

He asked the union to consider the federal government’s latest offer.

The lawmaker wrote: “The reported exclusion of ASUU from IPPIS and the provision of N65billion, if true is commendable.

“It’s the triumph of resilience and as an uncompromising supporter of ASUU, I call on the academics to consider this and restore their services. And no breach please.”

