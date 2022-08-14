Politics
Shehu Sani wants assets declaration extended to all candidates
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Sunday, reiterated the need for all candidates jostling for different elective offices in 2023 general elections to declare their assets to the public.
Shehu’s assertion came on the heels of consistent calls made by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) demanding every presidential candidate to declare their assets ahead of the elections.
SERAP, in a recent call via his verified Twitter handle, stressed that candidates making public declaration of assets would be a show of leadership.
Read also:Shehu Sani lampoons governors for asking Buhari to sack civil servants above 50 years
The organization said: “Dear presidential candidates Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, and Kwankwaso: We’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying before and during the 2023 elections.”
The ex-lawmaker, who backed the call via his Twitter handle, noted that the declaration should not be limited only to presidential candidates but all candidates for the elections next year.
He added that the call would translate to a first transparency challenge for candidates and should be adhered to.
“SERAP wants presidential candidates to publicly declare their assets. Candidates for other elective positions should also do so. That is the first challenge for transparency”, he noted.
