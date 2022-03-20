Shehu Sani warns against religious groups creating political departments

A former Senator from Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Sheu Sani, has reacted over Tinubu’s comment that Supreme Council for Shari’a should create political departments in Nigeria, stressing that it would be a dangerous development for the country.

It would be recalled that Bola Tinubu, a presidential candidate under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Annual National Conference and Pre-Ramadan Meeting of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Osogbo yesterday, had urged the Council to create politcal departments that could aid the political sensitization of Muslim voters in Nigeria as 2023 election approaches.

He also solicited the support of the Council towards his presidential ambition, adding that Muslims must not be left out in the politcal process of the country.

Reacting through a tweet on Sunday, Sani warned that Nigeria is a complex country with diverse religions, adding that any move towards the creation of politcal departments in religious groups would render the country theocratic.

He wrote: “Once our religious groups in the North begin to set up politcal departments, it is not just going to ‘a department’ like in the RCCG, it is going to be a breeding unit for fanatical religiously crafted political ideas in pursuit of theocratic state. Let the sleeping lion lie.”

