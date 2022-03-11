Nigeria In One Minute
Shehu Sani warns Nigerian govt against ‘pampering’ bandits
As terrorism and other forms of vices continue unabated in Nigeria, the former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Friday warned government at all levels against pampering the bandits.
Sani, who stated this on his Twitter handle, said the hoodlums deserve jungle justice.
He said the bandits must not be treated as friends, noting that their atrocious activities must not be handled lightly because they constitute a threat to the survival of the country.
READ ALSO: Bandits controlling Nigerian territories under Buhari’s watch – Shehu Sani
The ex-lawmaker wrote: “The most dangerous terrorists in Nigeria today are Turji, Gide and Manjagara and they are all of our Fulani ethnic group, killing, raping, kidnapping people and burning down villages.
“They are evil men and those who pamper them or cover them up are equally evil. Their atrocities are unforgivable.”
