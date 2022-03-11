Shehu Sani warns Nigerian govt against ‘pampering’ bandits

As terrorism and other forms of vices continue unabated in Nigeria, the former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Friday warned government at all levels against pampering the bandits.

Sani, who stated this on his Twitter handle, said the hoodlums deserve jungle justice.

He said the bandits must not be treated as friends, noting that their atrocious activities must not be handled lightly because they constitute a threat to the survival of the country.

READ ALSO: Bandits controlling Nigerian territories under Buhari’s watch – Shehu Sani

The ex-lawmaker wrote: “The most dangerous terrorists in Nigeria today are Turji, Gide and Manjagara and they are all of our Fulani ethnic group, killing, raping, kidnapping people and burning down villages.

“They are evil men and those who pamper them or cover them up are equally evil. Their atrocities are unforgivable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now