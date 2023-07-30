Shehu Sani warns senators against confirming El-Rufai as minister

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has warned Senators against confirming the nomination of immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai as the 10th Assembly gets set to screen and confirm the ministerial list sent to them by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Sani, a staunch critic of El-Rufai, in a statement on Sunday, said it would be “a great disservice and betrayal” to the people of the state if the Senators confirm El-Rufai as a minister.

Sani further expressed surprise that Tinubu would put El-Rufai on the list as a ministerial nominee despite his “obvious religious colouration that is dangerous to the unity of the nation.”

“The Senate should uphold and respect the 2008 Senator Sodangi Committee that barred him (El-Rufai) from holding public office,” the former lawmaker said.

“Particularly, the three senators from Kaduna State; they must categorically and unambiguously reject Elrufai’s nomination.

“Silence is a great disservice and betrayal to the people of Kaduna State, who have suffered under his eight years of tyranny and persecution.

“Nigerian Senators should save the country from the danger and jeopardy of harbouring, incubating and crowning such a man into the palace of power.

“A man with a track record of religious intolerance, extremism and disrespect for rule of law doesn’t deserve the gavel of approval from the legislature. He doesn’t deserve to be a minister.

“Any opposition Senator that confirms El-Rufai has betrayed the moral conscience of the people of this country; any ruling party Senator that confirms El-Rufai has brought in a destructive agent into the government of Tinubu.

“Confirming Elrufai as a Minister is a suicidal mission for the Tinubu administration,” he said.

Sani also urged the three senators from Kaduna to rise in honour and resist the confirmation and approval of the former governor for the sake of posterity of the nation.

