Sheikh Gumi reveals those behind kidnap of Kaduna Varsity students | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Sheikh Gumi reveals those behind kidnap of Kaduna Varsity students
Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has alleged that Boko Haram insurgents are the masterminds behind the kidnappings of students of Greenfield University, Kaduna.
This latest assertion from Gumi came in the wake of criticism from Nigerians about the fate of the students in captivity after reports emerged that the terrorists pledged to kill them if their demands are not met.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the 22 students were abducted on April 18 after armed men stormed the school. Five of the students have been killed by the terrorists.
However, Gumi on Tuesday during a guest appearance on AIT categorically revealed that Boko Haram insurgents were behind the abduction.
”Yes, really because when we tried to trace them and put some sense into them, the contact who is also a Normadic Fulani, they threatened him. They said if he insists on them they were going to catch him and he will have to pay ransom before he gets out.
READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Bakare, Mbaka over ‘Messiah’ Buhari; slam Gumi for comments on Pantami
“And the leader is from Jalingo. He is from Adamawa. He is not the local fulani we have here. So this means that the North-Eastern element is coming into this area and we have to move fast. We don’t have that luxury of time.
“I have been trying to speak with government but nobody is really trying to listen to me or speak with me on this issue.
“We are trying to pacify and remove this banditry and they are responding,’ the cleric stated.
Gumi further appealed to the Kaduna State Government to reconsider its stance about non-negotiation with terrorists saying, ”Five souls were killed. Why? What amount of money is too big for us to save the lives of those five students, what amount of money?”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
