Shekau, Al-Barnawi, 79 others on Army’s list of most wanted terrorists

Abubakar Shekau, Abu Mus’an Al-Barnawi and 79 others have been listed as most wanted Boko Haram terrorists.

Their names were contained in the fourth batches of most wanted Boko Haram terrorists launched by the army on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Theatre Commander of Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Farouk Yahaya, at Chabbal Super Camp in Maiduguri, where the launching took place.

Yahaya said, “We are here to witness the launching of four batches of wanted Boko Haram terrorists, as you know, this is not the first time, so we will lunch third batch of wanted terrorists shortly.”

Aside Abubakar Shekau and Abu Mus’an Al-Barnawi, other top Boko Haram terrorists that made the list include Modu Sulum, Umaru Tela, Iman Balge, Abu Umma, Mallam Bako (Hisbah), Abu Dardda, Ibrahim Abu Maryam.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, speaking at the event, urged the outlawed group to desist from destruction of lives and properties and embrace peace.

The governor was handed the banners that contained the names of the suspects by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, after his remarks at the event.

The Nigerian Army had at different occasions in the past claimed that Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram terrorists, had been killed.

However, the terrorist leader always resurfaced with threats of more attacks.

