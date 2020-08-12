Latest Politics

Shekau condemns conviction of Kano-based musician for blasphemy

August 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has reacted to the conviction of a Kano-based musician for blasphemy, a new report claims.

The Upper Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday sentenced a young musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

The musician’s conviction had triggered angry reactions from Nigerians who faulted the Sharia law that permits the punishment.

Human Angle reports that in a freshly released audio message, Shekau condemned the court’s ruling, saying there was no difference between the accused and the people that sentenced him to death.

Human Angle said Shekau claimed “There is no difference between the ‘blasphemer’ and those who sentenced him to death”.

