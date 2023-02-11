Shell confirms fresh oil leak in Rivers community

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on Saturday night confirmed an oil spill in Ebubu, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Shell, one of the biggest oil companies in Nigeria, has publicly reported 1,010 oil leaks totalling 17.5 million litres of oil spilled in the Niger Delta since 2011.

The company in December last year agreed to 15 million euros ($ 15.9 million) to communities affected by multiple oil leaks in the region.

The Shell spokesman, Michael Adande, confirmed the latest incident in a statement in Port Harcourt.

The incident, according to him, occurred at the company’s Ebubu and Oghale Manifold 12 pipeline in Rivers State.

The statement read: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited confirms an incident on the Ebubu and Oghale Manifold 12 pipeline in Rivers State.

“We are working with industry regulators to safely contain the discharge which is on our right of way while we await the government-led joint investigation team into the cause and impact.”

