Shettima identifies fuel subsidy, multiple exchange rates as early challenges for Tinubu’s govt

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Friday, identified fuel subsidy and multiple exchange rates as the initial challenge facing the incoming administration.

The former Borno State governor spoke at a public lecture and Juma’at prayer held at the National Mosque in Abuja as part of events for the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He assured Nigerians that Tinubu would treat everybody in the country equally irrespective of political, religious, and ethnic leanings.

Shettima, who warned that the early stages might be rough, urged Nigerians to stand with the government in its bid to address the country’s challenges.

The vice president-elect promised that women would have adequate representation in the incoming government.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court orders ex-presidential candidate to pay N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

He said: “Without mincing words, oil subsidy is an albatross on our neck, while the multiple exchange rate system is a drain on the national economy. There are certain decisions the president-elect will take, but in the fullness of time, Nigerians will not only appreciate but also celebrate us.

“We are united by our common heritage of poverty and insecurity among others. This is the time for all of us to coalesce into a single force.

“Ours is a great nation, waiting to unleash its great potential to the world. China was once called a sleeping giant, but today, China has woken up. Nigeria needs to wake up. We are calling on all of you to pray for us for God’s guidance. I want to assure you that Tinubu will hit the ground.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now