Shettima justifies Tinubu’s tax reforms, says they were initiated to benefit Nigerians
Vice-President Kashim Shettima has justified the tax reforms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, saying they are meant to benefit Nigerians and not frustrate the economy.
The Vice President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, stated this at the close-out retreat of the presidential fiscal policy and tax reforms committee on Saturday in Abuja.
Represented at the event by the Special Adviser on General Duties in the Office of the Vice President, Shettima said the dynamics of the nation’s fiscal landscape prompted the Tinubu administration to pause and reconsider the direction Nigeria was headed.
He said: “Our aim remains the revitalisation of revenue generation in Nigeria while sustaining an investment-friendly and globally competitive business environment.”
He expressed confidence in the tax reforms committee’s ability to execute its mandate, noting the significant shift from planning to implementation.
The Vice President said the federal and state governments are ready to facilitate the effective execution of the committee’s reforms.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the institutional support needed to integrate these proposals with the administration’s broader economic strategy.
By: Babajide Okeowo
