Shettima meets Buhari after unveiling as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting took place a few hours after the party unveiled the former Borno State governor as running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Read also:Tinubu’s running mate, Shettima urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment ahead of 2023 elections

Although the meeting’s agenda was not made public, sources privy to it said the APC’s preparations for next year’s election and concerns raised by some party members on the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim were discussed by the two leaders.

Tinubu announced Shettima as his running mate on July 10.

The development had since attracted backlash among the Christian community in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now