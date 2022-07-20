Politics
Shettima meets Buhari after unveiling as Tinubu’s running mate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
The meeting took place a few hours after the party unveiled the former Borno State governor as running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Although the meeting’s agenda was not made public, sources privy to it said the APC’s preparations for next year’s election and concerns raised by some party members on the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim were discussed by the two leaders.
Tinubu announced Shettima as his running mate on July 10.
The development had since attracted backlash among the Christian community in the country.
