Shettima off to Dallas to attend 2024 US-Africa Business Summit
Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Dallas, United States of America, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa.
The Vice President left Abuja on Sunday.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said the Vice President will join other political and business leaders across Africa, the United States of America and beyond for the summit featuring high-level dialogues, networking business sessions and the plenary, all scheduled for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
Other African leaders expected at the summit include H.E. Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia; H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi; H.E. Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola; H.E. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana; H.E. José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, and Hon. Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho.
Besides the summit plenary, VP Shettima is expected to speak at the Roundtable on African Infrastructure Investment with a focus on impact and returns. He is also scheduled to speak on a high-level panel on agribusiness, focusing on transiting “from food insecurity to thriving agribusinesses”.
Shettima will also speak at a plenary session on Navigating Africa’s Energy Future as well as chair a session dedicated to promoting the ‘invest in Nigeria’ initiative.
He is also expected to attend other meetings and engagements on the sideline of the summit.
