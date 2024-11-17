Shettima projects Nigeria’s economy to grow in leaps, bounds next year

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has projected that Nigeria’s economy will grow in “leaps and bounds” by next year.

Shettima made the projection over the weekend in Abuja during a one-day retreat for presidential aides and heads of units in his office.

He cited improvements recorded so far, including crude oil production reaching 1.8 million barrels per day.

He urged presidential aides and Nigerians at large to assist President Bola Tinubu in delivering on his mandate.

According to a statement from the presidency, Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized that despite the challenges confronting Nigeria, the nation’s economy is on a path to growth due to President Bola Tinubu’s policies and determination to transform the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The Vice President said, “President Bola Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation. We all want to bequeath to the younger generation a united and progressive country.

READ ALSO: Borno Speaker raises alarm over Shettima’s safety after aircraft incident

“Yes, the economy has faced and is still facing challenges, but we have turned the corner. As of now, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day. The economy is on an upward trajectory, and I believe that in the new year, the economy will grow in leaps and bounds.”

He urged all aides in the presidency to collaborate more effectively and work together to help the President deliver on his mandate, saying, “The country is greater than all of us. I urge you all to work as a team and as a family.”

Speaking earlier, Hassan Hadejia, deputy chief of staff to the president (office of the vice-president), said the retreat was planned to enable aides to synergise on ideas.

According to Hadejia, the retreat was also to ensure a seamless execution of tasks assigned to the office of the vice-president.

The retreat was attended by the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Mr. Olufunso Adebiyi; Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Mr. Tope Fasua; senior aides in the office of the Vice President; and Directors and Deputy Directors in the Office of the Vice President, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now