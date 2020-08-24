Shiites accuse policemen of shooting 3 of its members dead in Kaduna

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has accused men of the Nigeria Police Force of gunning down three of its members when the group members clashed with security agents during its Ashura mourning session during the weekend in Kaduna State.

President, Media Forum of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement issued on Monday alleged that three Shi’ite members were attacked and killed by a combined team of armed police and thugs during the fracas.

The statement revealed that, “The killing happened on Saturday evening when the Islamic group clashed with security agents during its Ashura mourning session in the state.”

The statement also claimed that vehicles of those who attended the mourning were vandalised, while a police vehicle caught fire after it fell into a gutter, resulting in the burning of a house close to it.

“A team of policemen attacked a gathering of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria holding the annual Ashura mourning commemorating the brutal assassination of Imam Husein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and killed three persons.

“Those killed are Abubakar Talle, Ali Rigasa, and an unnamed person, with many people injured by gunshots.” the statement added.

This came two months after members of IMN once again stormed the streets of Kaduna in protest of the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, by the federal government of Nigeria.

Sheikh Aliyu Tirmizi, head of the protesters, who spoke to newsmen during the demonstrations, demanded an unconditional release of their leader who according to him was unjustly detained.

