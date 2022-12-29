Shiites demand release of Muslim cleric sentenced to death for blasphemy

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiite Movement, has called for the immediate release of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, who was sentenced to death by an Upper Sharia Court in Kano for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

The IMN in a statement on Thursday, described Sheikh Kabara as a victim of a gang up by some Islamic scholars who hold opposing views to him to prevent him from spreading his knowledge.

The movement also called on international human rights organisations to work towards protecting the fundamental rights of the Sheikh.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the Academic Forum of IMN, Halima Aliyu, said the group had already written a petition to the National Human Rights Commission, European Union, Legal Aid Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Monitor, demanding the unconditional release of the cleric.

“We write to draw your attention to a questionable court judgment sentencing Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, Kano, to death by hanging; and to seek the intervention of all people of conscience for the unconditional release of the cleric,” part of the petition reads.

“Sheikh Abduljabbar is a prominent cleric and son of Sheikh Nasuru Kabara Kano. Sheikh Kabara’s family is well-known not only in Nigeria and Africa but also around the world.

“Moreover, audio and video clips available in the public domain prove that the aforementioned scholars, who share different views with Sheikh Abduljabar, ganged up against him to stop him from propagating his knowledge.”

The movement further claimed that the scholars worked to frame up baseless allegations against the cleric, and the Kano State Government used the allegations to frame up blasphemy charges against him.

“Sheikh Abduljabbar is known by the public for propagating love of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), but funny enough, Judge Ibrahim Yola convicted the Sheikh of blasphemy against the Prophet.

“We believe that the allegations and charges filed against Sheikh Abduljabbar are baseless, and the court ruling delivered against him is politically-motivated.”

