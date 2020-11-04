Shi’ites rally in Abuja, burn French flags over alleged offensive publication on Prophet Mohammed

The streets of the capital city of Abuja were thronged on Tuesday by angry members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites.

They trooped out to demonstrate their disapproval over an alleged offensive publication on Prophet Mohammed by a French citizen.

Reports say the protests by the angry Shiites caused serious traffic jams in the area as members of the sect were seen marching from NITEL junction to the Wuse Market.

The protest which was also staged in condemnation of recent comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, also saw the protesters set a French flag ablaze.

According to Abdullahi Musa, Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, the rally was aimed at condemning the action of the French President over the derogatory publication.

“We set the French flag on fire in reaction to the attack on Islam and Muslims by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, since the heinous crime of publishing cartoons of the Prophet by the magazine, Charlie Hebdo,” Musa said.

This came two months after members of the sect accused men of the Nigeria Police Force of gunning down three of its members when the group members clashed with security agents during its Ashura mourning session in Kaduna State.

