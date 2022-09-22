Metro
Shock as robbers invade Ogun school, cart away valuable items
Suspected robbers have broken into the Baptist Day School at Alaaguntan area of Ewekoro Local Government, Ogun State, carting away valuable items.
The robbers reportedly broke into the school at midnight on Monday through the ceiling and found their way to the classrooms. The school, comprising three blocks of classrooms housing over 40 pupils in different classes ranging from primary one to five, is located between Elebute and Alaaguntan areas in the local government.
They stole chairs, tables, the school bell, a wall clock, and some books.
A resident in the area who requested not to be named told newsmen that Lafarge Plc built the school and handed it over to the state government.
“There are good chairs and tables in those classrooms, it is modern chairs and tables. I don’t know what those robbers want to use them for,” the resident said.
Abdulwaheed Onigbinde, the village head of Elebute community, confirmed the attack on the school.
“I was informed that some robbers invaded the school and carted away chairs. We will need to report the case to Lafarge before going to the police station because it was the company that built the school,” Mr Onigbinde said.
One of the teachers said they got to the school and discovered that the ceiling was broken and some of the school properties were missing.
The police spokesperson in the state, Opeyemi Abimbola, said the police is yet to confirm the attack but will begin investigation.
