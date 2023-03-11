Shock as teenager shoots three-year-old girl to death with dane gun in Ogun

A13-year-old boy has allegedly shot to death a three-year-old girl, Esther Samuel in Kukudi village, Imasayi in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun.

Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in Abeokuta on Friday that the boy reportedly shot the victim with a dane gun.

Men of the Ogun State Police Command subsequently arrested a 45-year-old man, Semiu Adegesin, over the death of Esther.

Adegesin was arrested for what was described as contributory

“Preliminary investigation showed that he loaded his Dane gun and kept it in an open place at the back of his house where children used to play.

“It was there that the 13-year-old picked the gun, pointed it at the deceased and pulled the trigger.

“The victim was taken to the General Hospital, Ilaro, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, described the incident as unfortunate and sympathised with the deceased’s family.

