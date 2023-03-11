Metro
Shock as teenager shoots three-year-old girl to death with dane gun in Ogun
A13-year-old boy has allegedly shot to death a three-year-old girl, Esther Samuel in Kukudi village, Imasayi in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun.
Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in Abeokuta on Friday that the boy reportedly shot the victim with a dane gun.
Men of the Ogun State Police Command subsequently arrested a 45-year-old man, Semiu Adegesin, over the death of Esther.
Adegesin was arrested for what was described as contributory
READ ALSO:Police arrests man over three-year-old girl’s death in Ogun
“Preliminary investigation showed that he loaded his Dane gun and kept it in an open place at the back of his house where children used to play.
“It was there that the 13-year-old picked the gun, pointed it at the deceased and pulled the trigger.
“The victim was taken to the General Hospital, Ilaro, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.
The Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, described the incident as unfortunate and sympathised with the deceased’s family.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...