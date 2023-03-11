Shooter at German Jehovah’s Witnesses Hall was disgruntled member —Police

A gunman who killed six people at the German Jehovah’s Witness Hall, according to the police authorities on Friday, was a former disgruntled member.

Police identified the gunman as Philipp F. aged 35, saying he was a former member of a Christian group who had left his community about 18 months ago “but apparently not on good terms”.

The gunman entered the Kingdom Hall building when around three dozen people were attending a service and another 25 people had joined on livestream.

The Hamburg Interior Minister Andy Grote, described the incident, which rendered no fewer than eight other people wounded, as “the worst crime in our city’s recent history”.

Investigation into the incident, according to the police, was still ongoing while no motive has been found for the killings.

Raids conducted in the aftermath of the shooting on the gunman’s apartment uncovered 15 magazines loaded with 15 bullets each and four further packs of ammunition with about 200 rounds.

Reacting to the development, the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany Association said it was “deeply saddened by the horrific attack on its members”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz also condemned the “brutal act of violence” and said his thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

