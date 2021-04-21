Shooting reported in Chadian capital, confusion over fate of Deby’s son | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Shooting reported in Chadian capital, confusion over fate of Deby’s son
Confusion has enveloped N’Djamena over the fate of Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the son of the late Chadian President, Idriss Deby, after shooting incident was reported in the country’s capital on Wednesday.
The Chadian military named Mahamat the country’s interim head of state following the death of President Deby during clashes with rebels in the North-Central African country on Tuesday.
The rumours which started as social media gossip found later found its way into the Chadian media.
READ ALSO: Death of Chadian President, Deby, could spell doom for Nigeria – Ezekwesili
Military sources said the shooting incident at the presidential palace was caused by a dispute within the Déby family over the appointment of Mahamat as his father’s successor.
However, sources at the presidential palace had dismissed the report.
Some of the sources spoke with the private Tchadinfos website on the alleged shooting incident.
“The President of the Transitional Military Council is alive and well. There was never any shooting at the palace and no quarrels with [Mahamat’s] brother Zakaria,” a source told the website.
