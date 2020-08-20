Shop owners at National Stadium appeal to Buhari on eviction notice

Shop owners at the National Stadium, Lagos, on Thursday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, to reconsider the seven-day eviction notice issued to them.

The minister had on August 17 issued a seven-day eviction notice to business owners operating at the stadium to give room for the plan renovation of the sport facility.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, the shop owners said the appeal became imperative going by the economic implication of their sudden eviction notice.

They said many Nigerians were still struggling with the economic hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special athlete, who owns a shop in the stadium, said the eviction notice had brought emotional shock that would cause more economic hardship to all occupants of the complex.

He said: “As a disabled athlete, with lesser attention from the government, I was able to set up this small scale business to support myself and members of my family.

“Looking around, you will see that I am not just the only disabled athlete who has a shop where we sell soft drinks and stationery to staff, athletes, and visitors.

“The Federal Government should at least provide alternatives rather than an outright eviction.

“I plead that the federal government should give us more time.

“We have children, aged parents, wives, and extended family members who depend on us; whatever affects our finances will definitely affect them.”

