Shoprite challenges order restraining asset transfer

South Africa’s Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited Tuesday filed an application requesting the discharge of the mareva injunction preventing it from transferring its assets.

Funke Adekoya (SAN), the retailer’s lawyer, approached the vacation judge at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, with an application seeking to set aside the injunction.

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had earlier issued the injunction in favour of A.I.C. Limited, which obtained a $10 million judgment against Shoprite in 2018 in a breach of contract suit.

AIC got the injunction in July against the backdrop of Shoprite’s plan to exit Nigeria.

Justice Liman restrained Shoprite from “from transferring, assigning, charging, disposing of its trademark, franchise, and intellectual property in a manner that will alter, dissipate or remove these non-cash assets and other assets, including but not limited to trade receivables, trade payables, payment for purchase of merchandise, from within the jurisdiction of this honourable court.”

He similarly requested Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited, the second respondent, “to disclose its audited financial statements for the years ending 2018 and 2019 to enable the judgment creditor/applicant determine the judgment debtor’s/respondent’s funds in its custody in order to preserve same in satisfaction of the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Appeal No: CA/L/288/2018.”

Justice Oweibo on Tuesday said he needed to be convinced that the matter required urgent attention to warrant being heard during the court vacation.

The judge ordered Shoprite’s lawyer to file an application to that effect and adjourned proceedings to 7th September.

