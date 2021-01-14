Show capital projects you’ve executed with borrowed money, Obi challenges Buhari’s govt

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to point at the capital projects executed with borrowed funds for everyone to know such projects.

He stated this while lamenting that the Federal Government “keeps borrowing in the guise of using it for capital projects to mortgage the future of posterity.”

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election stated this on Wednesday in Rivers State.

A statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s special assistant on media, said Obi spoke when he inaugurated the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Obi said access roads as provided by Governor Wike to the Isiopko people would increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.

“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people. For recruitment into governance, competence capacity, and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced.

“The reason why Nigeria is not working today is that people have been recruited based on sentiment and that has to stop because the country is collapsing.

“Every day you hear Nigeria is borrowing money, and when you ask they say it is being used for capital projects. Please, we want to commission those capital projects. Let them invite us to accompany them for the commissioning. So that when our children ask us about the borrowed money, we can point to the projects to answer them,” he said.

