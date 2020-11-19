Show commitment to revitalization of public universities in Nigeria, ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to show its commitment to revitalization of public universities in the country.

The call was made on Wednesday in a statement signed and made available to newmen by the Lagos Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Prof. Olusoji Sowande who revealed why the union shifted ground from its initial demands in the interests of Nigerian students who have spent over seven months at home.

According to Prof. Sowande, ASUU has dumped its initial insistence that the government should release one tranche of N220 billion revitalization fund and is now demanding for 50% of one tranche (N110 billion).

READ ALSO: STRIKE: FG, ASUU resume talks Friday

He said; “In the interest of our students who have been at home for seven months, our union has shifted ground from the in insistence of a release of one tranche of N220 billion revitalization fund to demand for 50% of one tranche (N110 billion) for government to show its commitment to revitalization of our universities.

“This is a major reason the government has not been able to return to negotiation with our union in the last two weeks,” the statement read in part.

The union also appealed to parents and students to understand that its current struggle is patriotic and that their sacrifice for the survival of Nigerian public universities is unparalleled.

Join the conversation

Opinions