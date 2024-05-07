SHOWDOWN: Gov Fubara, Assembly at loggerheads over Public Procurement Law

The political tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly continues to escalate, with the latest showdown centered on the state’s Public Procurement Law.

During Monday’s plenary session, Speaker Martin Amaewhule accused the governor of financial recklessness and irresponsibility, citing unauthorized spending without appropriation.

The Speaker’s condemnation was followed by a call from Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol to veto the governor’s handling of the state public procurement amendment bill. The lawmakers are particularly concerned about the delayed payment of March salaries to staff in Emohua Local Government.

In a decisive move, the Speaker banged his gavel, signaling the passage of the second reading of the Rivers State Public Procurement Amendment Bill 2024.

The house took the decision to pass the bill into law at its 173rd legislative sitting

This was contained in a statement titled- ‘Rivers Assembly Overides Governor Fubara’s Assent, Passes Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill into Law’ with a sub-title ‘ Gives Electricity Market Bill, Local Government (Consolidation) Bill First Reading’

READ ALSO:Fubara disowns list of Rivers PDP caretaker committee members

The statement was issued by the media aide to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martins Wachukwu.

The statement recalled that the House had passed the procurement bill on March 26, 2024 and transmitted same to the governor for assent, which was declined.

The statement added, “The Speaker, Martin Chike Amaewhule, reiterated the essence of the bill, which is to secure taxpayers money and to ensure that taxpayers money are not spent on frivolities and twisted contracts.”

The statement noted that the speaker bemoaned a situation where due process is relegated to the background, and contracts awarded without legal backing.

He added that despite all the malfeasance, the House will continue to uphold the laws of Rivers State and the 1999 Constitution, stressing that if the governor continues to breach the laws of the state, the House will at the appropriate time take more stringent measures.

This latest development marks the sixth time the Assembly has overridden the governor’s vetoes, with the previous instance occurring in April when the House enacted an amendment to the Rivers State Local Government Law despite the governor’s opposition.

The ongoing political saga raises questions about the governance and financial management of Rivers State, with the legislative and executive branches locked in a power struggle. As the impasse continues, the people of Rivers State await a resolution, hoping for a return to stability and effective governance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now