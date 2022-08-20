Shutdown: NBC extends enforcement on AIT, Silverbird, others to Wednesday

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has extended its enforcement of the license revocation order on debtor broadcast stations to Wednesday.

The Commission had on Friday announced the revocation of licences of African Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird TV, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM, amongst others over alleged failure to meet renewal requirements of N2.66 billion.

It also ordered its state offices to liaise with security agencies in their various locations to immediately shut down operations of the affected broadcast stations

However, in a statement issued by its Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, on Saturday, NBC noted that the affected stations still have till Wednesday to pay their debts or risk being closed down.

READ ALSO: NBC fines Trust TV N5m for alleged ‘glorification’ of terrorism

The statement read: “This is to inform all the affected broadcast stations whose licenses were revoked and given 24 hours to pay all outstanding license fees that the National Broadcasting Commission has extended the period in which all outstanding debts are to be paid from 24 hours to Wednesday, August 23, 2022.

“All affected broadcast stations which fail to defray their debts on or before August 23, 2022 are directed to shut down by 12:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022.

“This extension is due to the appeal by the affected Broadcast Stations, relevant stakeholders, public spirited Individuals and organisations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now