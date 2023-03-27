Signatures, forged, obtained under duress, PDP Nat’l Chairman, Ayu, responds to suspension from PDP

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu, has asked party faithfuls and Nigerians to disregard reports about his suspension from the party by his ward executives.

Ayu made this known on Monday, through a statement signed by his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

The Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State had reportedly suspended Ayu on Sunday, after passing a vote of no confidence on him for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the embattled PDP national chairman claimed that “the document itself is fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress.”

Ayu further clarified that he has not been suspended but that some disgruntled stakeholders were scheming to cause disunity within the party’s ranks.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has not been suspended by his Ward. Some members of the Exco are only being teleguided by political gamblers to cause mischief and nothing more.

“The purported suspension is, therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value.

“But more than this, the so-called suspension letter was written by an illiterate beforehand, and only given to the coerced members to sign somewhere in Makurdi.

“From what we know, the document itself is fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress. The chairman, his deputy and legal adviser didn’t sign. The 14th person on the list didn’t sign too. She was at NKST Ambighir for the Holy Communion.

“Up till now, about nine members of the Ward Exco are still being held hostage in a location in Makurdi for obvious reasons. And expectedly, their mobile numbers have been switched off. It is instructive.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore rumours to this heinous effect. Those behind the plot are only investing in expensive illusions.”

