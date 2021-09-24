Connect with us

Silas Nwankwo, 25 other home-based Eagles invited for four-nation tourney in Congo

Published

17 mins ago

on

Reigning Nigerian player of the year, Silas Nwankwo is among the 26 home-based Super Eagles players invited for a forthcoming four-nation tourney.

The invitations were handed to the players by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the invitational tournament billed to hold in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nwankwo, the Nasarawa United who was top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2020/21 season, is a key member of the squad.

Lobi Stars goalkeeper Valentine Nwabili, Akwa United defender Adeleke Adekunle and Enyimba’s Tosin Omoyele are also among players invited for the tourney.

The team will be handled by NFF Technical director Austin Eguavoen and his assistant, Paul Aigbogun.

Host nation DR Congo, Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone will take part in the competition.

The four-nation tourney will run from September 30 to October 3.

All the matches will take place at Stade Martyrs, Kinshaha.

Read Also: NFF rolls out plans for home-based Eagles after Mexico thrashing

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Lobi Stars), Mohammed Galadima (Wikki Tourists), Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United)

Defenders: Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United), Tope Olusesi (Rangers), Fahad Usman (Kano Pillars), Sanusi Abdulmutalif (Katsina United), Henry Ochuba (Adamawa United), Adeleke Adekunle (Abia Warriors), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Steven Jude (Kwara United), Ugochuckwu Ugwuoke (Rangers), Cyril Olisema (Enyimba), Auwalu Ali Mallam (Rivers United), Mustapha Jibrin (Kano Pillars), Aliyu Mansoor (Katsina United), Chigozie Obasi (Enyimba)

Forwards: Christian Nnaji, Chinonso Eziekwe (Rangers), Tosin Omoyele (Enyimba), Nerot Silas (Plateau United), Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United), Emo James (Bayelsa United), Rabiu Zulkifilu (Plateau United), Silas Nwankwo (Nasarawa United)

