Sports
Silas Nwankwo, 25 other home-based Eagles invited for four-nation tourney in Congo
Reigning Nigerian player of the year, Silas Nwankwo is among the 26 home-based Super Eagles players invited for a forthcoming four-nation tourney.
The invitations were handed to the players by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the invitational tournament billed to hold in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Nwankwo, the Nasarawa United who was top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2020/21 season, is a key member of the squad.
Lobi Stars goalkeeper Valentine Nwabili, Akwa United defender Adeleke Adekunle and Enyimba’s Tosin Omoyele are also among players invited for the tourney.
The team will be handled by NFF Technical director Austin Eguavoen and his assistant, Paul Aigbogun.
Host nation DR Congo, Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone will take part in the competition.
The four-nation tourney will run from September 30 to October 3.
All the matches will take place at Stade Martyrs, Kinshaha.
Read Also: NFF rolls out plans for home-based Eagles after Mexico thrashing
Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Lobi Stars), Mohammed Galadima (Wikki Tourists), Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United)
Defenders: Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United), Tope Olusesi (Rangers), Fahad Usman (Kano Pillars), Sanusi Abdulmutalif (Katsina United), Henry Ochuba (Adamawa United), Adeleke Adekunle (Abia Warriors), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)
Midfielders: Steven Jude (Kwara United), Ugochuckwu Ugwuoke (Rangers), Cyril Olisema (Enyimba), Auwalu Ali Mallam (Rivers United), Mustapha Jibrin (Kano Pillars), Aliyu Mansoor (Katsina United), Chigozie Obasi (Enyimba)
Forwards: Christian Nnaji, Chinonso Eziekwe (Rangers), Tosin Omoyele (Enyimba), Nerot Silas (Plateau United), Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United), Emo James (Bayelsa United), Rabiu Zulkifilu (Plateau United), Silas Nwankwo (Nasarawa United)
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...