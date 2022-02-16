SIM porting drops by 91% as Nigerians now believe all network operators’ services are the same

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that more Nigerians are becoming less concerned about which network providers they are connected to.

In April 2013, the NCC launched the mobile number portability service for GSM customers, allowing them to choose any network of their choice.

The latest figure published by NCC showed that Telecommunication switching services was becoming less important and has suffered a 91.83 percent drop.

It said that In 2020, a total of 182,958 subscribers, through the mobile number porting service of the NCC, changed their telecoms service providers.

The number of subscribers who changed their service providers, however, fell to 14,947 in 2021, indicating a 91.83 percent decline.

The data also showed that no porting activities were recorded between January and May, while 14,947 porting activities were recorded between June and December 2021.

The breakdown of switching done in 2021 shows 6,380 subscribers switched to MTN Nigeria from other telecom service providers while 5,437 subscribers switched to Airtel.

1,832 subscribers switched to Globacom while 1,298 subscribers switched to 9mobile.

