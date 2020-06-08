Simi, Adekunle Gold welcome first child

Nigerian artistes, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Simi, likewise her husband, shared the news on their different Instagram handles on Sunday, meanwhile, she had given birth on Friday.

She also disclosed that the baby had been named Adejare with a photo of AdekunleGold carrying the infant.

She wrote “Adejare Kosoko. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love. Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God…”

Simi’s baby bump was confirmed in her latest track video for her song, ‘Duduke’ which was released on her birthday, April 19.

The couple tied the knots at a private ceremony in Lagos, in December 2019.

