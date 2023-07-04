Simi reveals how Adekunle Gold persisted in trying to date her before she gave in

Sensational Nigerian singer, Simi has revealed how her husband, Adekunle Gold persisted in trying to date her when they first met before she finally accepted his advances.

Simi, who opened up in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, said Adekunle Gold had been messaging her on Facebook but didn’t see his messages until they started dating.

The mother of one said that she fell for him because he was persistent with his friendship and she thought he was a really nice guy and a year later after they met, he asked her out.

She said: “In the gospel community, I was pretty well known. And he [Adekunle Gold] had heard my album at that time as well.

READ ALSO:Simi urges budding artistes to sell themselves on social media

“He has been reaching out to me on Facebook, DMing me on Facebook. But I didn’t see those DMs until we started dating.

“I don’t remember how we eventually linked up again. I had a show in Bogobiri, and he turned up. He was very slim at that time with white BYC and jeans. He came to see me perform. I was like, ‘Oh hey! He was like, ‘Oh! I’m such a fan.’ And I was like, ‘Okay!’ [laughs].

“I don’t know, he must have been persistent because there is a friendship that came out from there. I thought he was a really nice guy. We became friends and later that year, he asked me out.

“I mean, as much as I was sounding like all that, I still didn’t really have nothing. He was a nice guy and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t mind a nice guy’ [laughs].” Simi added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now