Simi’s rumoured child birth, Davido’s ‘Fall’ certified gold, Cynthia Morgan pleads guilty in face-off with Jude Okoye and all the gist that won’t go away

SIR SHINA PETERS

Afro juju exponent, Sir Shina Peters clocked 62 recently and the musician, who has 16 albums to his credit, including his popular Shinamania released in 1990, was celebrated by his colleagues.

We can confirm that the famous Nigerian juju musician born on May 30, 1958, was celebrated by the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN), which rejoiced with the legendary musician, as he clocked another year.

National President of the association, Queen Ayo Balogun, took to her instagram page to congratulate Shina Peters while displaying old beautiful pictures of the juju maestro in his prime.

“On behalf of my humble self and the entire members of the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN), I say happy birthday to an icon, a mentor and living legend, my brother, my friend, my chairman.

“May your years be long in the land of the living; more wins in Jesus name,” she added.

CYNTHIA MORGAN

After a fiesty face-off with her former manager, Jude Okoye over contractual disagreement and her unceremonious exit from Northside Entertainment, Cynthia Morgan admitted that she erred in her altercation with her former boss.

The dancehall singer who had earlier accused Jude Okoye of not promoting her brand and that he took over her Vevo accounts in addition to stopping her from using her stage name said that she did not reveal her past on social media to gain sympathy.

According to her, she would have made her revelation years ago if that was her intention.

“I did not talk about Jude Okoye and my past because I want sympathy from Nigerians,” the talented singer said.

Morgan in a touching open-letter to Nigerians titled “Letter from Cynthia Morgan, which she posted on her Instagram page during the week, confessed that she erred, even as the other parties involved in the matter had their fair share of the blame.

DAVIDO

The times are getting better and better for Davido Adeleke aka ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ as his hit single “Fall” (released in 2017) has been certified gold in the USA and Canada.

It is even more cheering as the song by the artiste which happens to be the second track from his second studio album; “A Good Time”, sold the equivalent of 40,000 and 800,000 copies in Canada and the United States respectively as of May 27 2020.

Davido took to his Twitter handle @davido to share a screenshot of an email from Sony Music informing him that his song ‘Fall’ has been certified Gold, while he also noted in the same post that he had made a prediction earlier about the song going places.

For the records, ‘Fall’ is the most-streamed video in Africa with 168 Million views on Youtube; it is also the longest-running Nigerian song on Billboard Digital Songs Chart and has been certified platinum in South Africa.

SIMI

So, social media was awash during the week that ‘Duduke’ crooner, Simi had put to bed with reports suggesting that she welcomed her first in the United States with her hubby Adekunle Gold, by her side.

The rumour sent social media spinning as fans of the pair thronged the social media handles to congratulate both of them on their new arrival but it turned out that the news of her (Simi) putting to bed was false after all.

A source in the know confirmed that the couple are indeed in the United State but denied Simi had put to bed as reported on social media stating that the couple would announce the birth of their child when it happens.

The source informed that; “Simi is still pregnant but she will give birth any time from now. We are expecting the news at any moment. Her family is with her abroad. She was there before the release of ‘Duduke’ video. Right now, she has slowed down with some of her works but she has not given birth.

COBHAMS

Award-winning Nigerian musician, producer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo was recently appointed by the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as its National Ambassador to the delight of many.

Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, announced this in a statement on Wednesday noting that the appointment made Cobhams Nigeria’s first National Ambassador for UNICEF in the last 15 years.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that Cobhams would help raise awareness on concerns around children’s rights and solutions, including issues around birth registration, immunization, education and protection from violence.

KYLIE JENNER

Reality TV star, Kylie Jenner got one of the rudest shocks of her life last week when Forbes magazine reversed her earlier rating as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

In a statement on Friday, Forbes said that it no longer believed that her net worth was that much after reviewing financial data released by Coty Inc, which bought a 51 per cent stake in Kylie’s Cosmetics company in November 2019.

Reacting to the development, Kylie took to her Twitter page to express disappointment over what she alleged as an unproven assumption by Forbes magazine stating that she is blessed to have a successful business and never asked anyone to declare her as the youngest billionaire.

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site; all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions… lol. I have never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER.

“Blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine,” she added.

BBNAIJA PEPPER DEM REUNION

As part of activities to herald the fifth season of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, housemates of the fourth season themed Pepper Dem will be reuniting after a year.

We gather that the 26 ex-housemates of the Pepper Dem edition will be reuniting for the Reunion Show from Monday, June 1, as fans are expected to be treated to a show which promises wild surprises and other interesting moments.

Reports say show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, will revisit events that rocked the fourth season of Big Brother as he will focus on a few unresolved misunderstandings among the ex-housemates.

